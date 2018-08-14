Greeter ‘snapped’ in fight over shopping cart — sparking shootout with Las Vegas cop, video shows

The greeter at a Las Vegas department store “snapped” on Saturday — and the terrifying shootout that followed was caught on a cop’s body camera, according to Las Vegas police.

Just after 4 p.m., a shopper at a Ross Dress for Less in southwest Las Vegas left her shopping cart at the store’s entrance while she left to get her car and circle back for her purchases, police said in a press conference Tuesday.

But leaving the store with a shopping car is against Ross policy — and the rule violation rankled the store’s loss prevention greeter, 37-year-old Mohamed Mahmoud, according to police.

Mahmoud griped about it to other coworkers, but a manager told him to stop complaining, which sparked a verbal fight between Mahmoud and the manager, police said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

And it only escalated from there.

“Another employee attempted to intervene, at which point Mahmoud took his work vest off, threw it on the ground, then pointed at the two workers and stated: ‘I’ll kill you both,’” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Charles L. Hank said at the news conference.

That’s when Mahmoud left the department store to get his gun from his car, police said.

As he walked back to the store, he began firing in the parking lot of the strip mall, sending terrified shoppers running for cover, Hank said.

Once Mahmoud made it back into the store, the terror continued, according to police.

Mohamed Mahmoud, 37, is accused of attempted murder after a shooting at a Las Vegas Ross Dress for Less. Las Vegas Police Department

He shot once into the ceiling, and then “tracked down” and took aim at the manager — firing at her twice, then moving around the store and firing at her even more as she ran from him, Hank said.

The store was “packed with people,” according to Hank, and Mahmoud had “absolutely no regard for the safety of anyone in the area.”

Still, neither the manager nor any customers were hit.

“Mind you, this is the weekend before school starts and the store was filled with patrons shopping,” said Police Capt. Nichole Splinter, Fox 5 reports.

The first officer got to the scene at 4:17 p.m. At that moment, Mahmoud was leaving the store and fired “several rounds” at the officer, police said.

Two minutes later, Officer Bryon Bunitsky, 47, arrived at the scene and was shot at by Mahmoud as well, bodycam video shows.

Bunitsky hid behind a palm tree, just 50 yards away from Mahmoud, video shows.

Then Bunitsky fired back with five rounds, hitting Mahmoud and sending him tumbling to the ground, police said. Off-duty officers at the scene helped take him into custody.

Mahmoud was then taken to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition following surgery, police said.

Mahmoud faces five counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of discharging a firearm in an occupied structure, Hank said.

All told, Mahmoud had fired 16 rounds — eight inside and eight outside, police said.

He had no criminal record before the shooting, according to Hank.