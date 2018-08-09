A deputy in Minnesota’s Kandiyohi County found a live chicken in the trunk five days after he helped a person unlock a car at a home with chickens, where one sneaked into the vehicle. It left “a big mess.”
Chicken leaves ‘a big mess’ after surviving 5 days in squad car trunk, Minn. cops say

By Jared Gilmour

August 09, 2018 12:41 PM

Pity the person who had to clean out the trunk of this squad car.

A Kandiyohi County deputy in central Minnesota was helping someone unlock his or her vehicle on Aug. 2 when one of the chickens on the property slinked into the deputy’s trunk — with the deputy completely unaware, according to the sheriff’s office.

Now fast forward about five days.

That’s when the deputy popped open the squad car’s trunk to grab some equipment, and discovered (much to the deputy’s dismay) that there was a live chicken inside, the sheriff’s office said.

“This was one tough chicken and one very surprised deputy,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that has been shared more than 200 times.

After taking the chicken out of the trunk, authorities tended to the animal and gave it water. Then they took it back to its owner, according to the sheriff’s office.

As for the trunk?

There was “a big mess” after the chicken’s five-day stay, the sheriff’s office said.

“We can’t make this stuff up!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

