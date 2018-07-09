'I swear I'm an adult.' Starbucks banning plastic straws — but you can have a sippy cup

If you were like many other kids, you probably stopped drinking from a sippy cup when you were 3 or 4 years old — and you probably never had coffee in your spill-proof cup.

But times have changed.

Now years later, it's time to accept that you may need to start drinking from a sippy-cup-like lid again, even while drinking coffee and tea.

As part of a global movement to reduce the amount of plastic straws that lead to ocean pollution and environmental waste, Starbucks announced on Monday that it would be phasing out plastic straws from its more than 28,000 stores wordwide by 2020.

That doesn't mean you will have to drink without a lid, though.

To replace the straws, Starbucks introduced a new "cold-cup lid" that features a raised lip, much like a sippy cup. The lid, which is made of a recyclable plastic, has a teardrop-sized opening that's about the size of a thumbprint, and it's "less-ridged" than the coffee chain's hot-cup lid, according to Starbucks.

We're removing plastic straws in our stores globally by 2020—reducing more than 1 billion plastic straws per year from our stores. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 9, 2018

And people sure did notice the sippy-cup resemblance.

"I got a sippy cup at Starbucks this morning...I swear I’m an adult," one person posted to Twitter.

"... totes sipping on that new adult sippy cup lid from @Starbucks," said another.

I got a sippy cup at Starbucks this morning...I swear I’m an adult. pic.twitter.com/UdwLxER3Ss — KitTeaCup_EME (@KitTeaCup_EME) July 6, 2018 Also - totes sipping on that new adult sippy cup lid from @Starbucks heheh. pic.twitter.com/M51ihyZ4h8 — RDTJ (@_RDTJ) July 6, 2018

Not everyone loves the flashback to their childhood.

"Starbucks Im not dribbling COFFEE of all stains, on my clothes," a Twitter user wrote.

"Honestly it’s gonna be weird to drink it as a sippy cup," said another.

For those who still want a straw, Starbucks said it will offer straws made with an "alternative material," like paper or compostable plastic, to those who prefer or need a straw. The alternative straws will also come with Frappuccino blended beverages.

Customers will be able to request a paper or compostable plastic straw if they prefer or need one, and it will come standard with Frappuccino blended beverages. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 9, 2018

This no-straw movement has spread rapidly in recent months while environmental groups work to prevent non-degradable straws from ending up in beaches and oceans, NBC News reported. Straw Free environmentalist group says 500 million plastic straws are thrown away every day in the U.S.

Starbucks estimates that it uses 1 billion plastic straws in its stores every year.

The coffee chain's announcement came a week after its hometown of Seattle banned single-use plastic straws and utensils at businesses that sell food and drinks, the Associated Press reported.

Malibu, San Luis Obisbo, Miami Beach and Davis, Calif. also have banned or limited the use of plastic straws in restaurants, according to the New York Times.

Other tourist-attractions, including Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Wichita and California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, have also stopped offering plastic straws.

