Watch this lava 'tornado' swirl in Hawaii

A "vortex of rapidly swirling air" created a lava whirlwind that erupted from one of the Kilauea volcano's fissures on July 2, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
By
Up Next
A "vortex of rapidly swirling air" created a lava whirlwind that erupted from one of the Kilauea volcano's fissures on July 2, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
By

National

Lava swirls like a tornado in dramatic footage of Kilauea eruption

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

July 05, 2018 04:13 PM

Scientists monitoring the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii saw something unique recently: a lava "tornado."

"The vortex of rapidly swirling air entrained andflung bits of lava 10s of feet," the United States Geological Survey said in a tweet. Scientists captured the footage by using telephoto lenses, the agency said. The fiery whirlwind happened off and on for about 10 minutes.

The agency said the event was documented from a safe distance, perhaps trying to warn people away from trying to capture their own lava tornadoes on camera.

From May 3, when Kilauea started erupting, through mid-June, about 40 people were arrested for loitering near lava flows. The penalty for loitering near a lava flow ranges from a $5,000 fine to a year in jail.

Since Kilauea began erupting, lava has destroyed more than 40 structures and the eruption has opened more than 20 vents into the ground — four of which have merged into one large crack, according to the Associated Press. At least one person has been injured.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  