The pink moon will rise on Friday night. What is it and where can you see it?

If you watch the sky on Friday night, you’ll catch the pink moon — but it don’t get your cameras ready just yet.

The pink moon won’t actually be pink: that’s just the name for April’s full moon. It got that name from wild ground phlox, a pink flower that appears in April, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

However, sometimes the moon looks yellow, orange or red as it rises depending on atmospheric conditions, according to AccuWeather.

The April moon is also called the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon and the fish moon, the Farmer’s Almanac says.

The moon got its names from early colonial Americans and Native American tribes, who named the moon according to activities that were happening in their location, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.





On the West Coast, the moon will start rising at about 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the East Coast, according to Space.com.

Observers should also see a special treat the next morning. Both sun and moon will share the sky for about an hour before the moon sets on Saturday.

In San Luis Obispo, the sun rises at 6:24 a.m. and the moon sets at 7:30 a.m., according to timeanddate.com. In Sacramento, the sun rises at 6:23 a.m. and the moon sets at 7:29 a.m. In Fresno, the sun rises at 6:18 a.m. and the moon sets at 7:24 a.m.

You can find this information for any city at timeanddate.com.

And the moon isn’t the only astronomical phenomenon lighting up the sky in the next week: the Lyrid meteor shower is expected to peak Monday morning.

The next full moon will be May 18. The May full moon is known as the Flower Moon for all the flowers that bloom during that month.



