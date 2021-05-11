Did you win? Tuesday’s winning numbers as Mega Millions jackpot breaks $400 million

For the first time in more than three months, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached at least $400 million.

The winning numbers for the May 11 drawing were 7, 8, 20, 36 and 39, with Mega number 22, officials in Atlanta said during the drawing at 8 p.m. Pacific. The jackpot is estimated at $402 million.

The top prize has an estimated cash value of $272.1 million, according to lottery officials. The winner has to pay federal taxes, but California is one of just 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

On New Year’s Day, the Mega Millions payout was estimated at $401 million. It went unclaimed and the prize would more than double over the following three weeks.

A Mega Millions ticket in Michigan on Jan. 22 matched all six numbers for an estimated $1 billion, the third-highest lottery prize in American history. Just two days prior, a lucky winner in Maryland matched all six numbers on a Powerball ticket worth an estimated $731.1 million — the fourth-largest in Powerball history and No. 6 all time in an American lottery game.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The top U.S. lottery payout, a Powerball jackpot of nearly $1.59 billion, was split between three tickets on Jan. 13, 2016, with winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. Just behind that, a Mega Millions prize of about $1.54 billion was claimed in October 2018 by one lucky ticket in South Carolina.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and the game is drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays. To play, you must select five numbers between 1 and 70, and a “Mega” number between 1 and 25. Players have a 1-in-24 chance of winning anything in a given drawing, with odds of winning the jackpot at about 1 in 302.6 million.

Tickets for this game are sold in 45 states across the country, plus Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands. Sales end at 7 p.m. Pacific time the day of the drawing and the numbers are revealed an hour later.

If you win less than $600, you can take your ticket to a retailer in exchange for cash, according to the California Lottery. If you win more than $600, download a claim form and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.