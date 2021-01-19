Are you $865 million richer? Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions lottery numbers

With more than $1.5 billion dollars at stake over a two-day span, Californians are among the millions of people across the country who may hear Clint Eastwood’s voice from the first “Dirty Harry” movie: “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: Do I feel lucky?”

The first shot at riches came Tuesday night with the Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers for Jan. 19 are 10, 19, 26, 28 and 50, and the Mega number is 16, officials in Atlanta said during the drawing at 8 p.m. Pacific. The jackpot is estimated at $865 million.

The top prize, which increased from $750 when there was no jackpot winner Friday, has an estimated cash value of $638.8 million, according to lottery officials. The lucky winner will have to pay federal taxes, although California is one of just 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

Tuesday’s jackpot, the second-largest in Mega Millions history, is $209 million more than a prize that was split three ways in March 2012. Only a $1.54 billion prize claimed in October 2018 by one lucky winner in South Carolina was larger.

The last time the jackpot was won was Sept. 15, when one ticket in Georgia matched all six numbers for an estimated $119 million prize.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and the game is drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays. To play, you must select five numbers between 1 and 70, and a “Mega” number between 1 and 25. Players have a 1-in-24 chance of winning anything in a given drawing, with odds of winning the jackpot at about 1 in 302.6 million. Tickets for this game are sold in 45 states across the country, plus Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands.

If you win less than $600, you can take your ticket to a retailer in exchange for cash, according to the California Lottery. If you win more than $600, download a claim form and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.

If you didn’t win anything in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, another shot at riches comes in a different lottery game 24 hours after this draw. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $730 million. Nobody won Saturday’s $640 million drawing.