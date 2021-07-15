Cambria declares a stage 4 water shortage emergency, asks residents to cut use by 40%

The Cambria Community Services District.

The Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors unanimously declared a stage 4 water shortage emergency during a public meeting on Thursday afternoon, implementing the most severe restrictions in San Luis Obispo County to date.

The stage 4 declaration asks Cambria residents and businesses to reduce water consumption by up to 40% and comes as San Luis Obispo County continues to endure “extreme” and “exceptional” drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

On July 8, California Gov. Gavin Newsom added San Luis Obispo County to the list of 50 of the state’s 58 counties that are now under an official drought state of emergency. He has asked Californians to cut water use by 15%.

Under the water emergency, each permanent Cambria resident and vacation rental is now allocated three “units” of water per month. One unit is the equivalent of 748 gallons.

Although the stage 4 declaration does not include penalties for exceeding allocations, it does direct staff to notify customers who exceed their allocations and warn that penalties will be assessed in stages 5 and 6, the two more severe water emergencies.

“The demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied without depleting the water supply of the (Cambria Community Services District) to the extent that there would be insufficient water for human consumption, sanitation and fire protection,” the resolution adopted by the board of directors says.

Cambria residents and members of the Community Services District Board of Directors were particularly concerned that some municipal well levels have recently dipped below 2014 levels — when the county was last thrust into a devastating drought — and that water consumption had risen as summer tourism increases.

“Perhaps you can help tourists understand that there are problems in paradise,” said resident Elizabeth Bettenhausen during public comment, urging the community services district to increase its drought-related educational outreach.

The average well level reading along San Simeon Creek was 13.51 feet as of July 14, down from 14.15 feet just two weeks ago, according to Ray Dienzo, the Cambria Community Services District Utilities Department Manager.

That’s above what those same wells measured in 2013 — an average of about 10 feet — but below 2014 levels, which were a little over 15 feet.

Cambria received about 15.87 inches of rain in the past year. That’s about 72% of its annual average rainfall accumulation, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

Much of that accumulation is thanks to the massive January storm, which brought about 12 inches of rain to Cambria, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

What changes after stage 4 water shortage emergency is declared

The stage 4 water shortage emergency means that residents are encouraged to reduce water consumption by up to 40%, according to the Cambria Community Services District.

Landscaping may be irrigated only up to one day per week when using potable water, and no more than 10 minutes per day per station.

The Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors voted to base water allocation “normals” off 2019 uses for businesses, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused many businesses to drastically reduce water consumption because they either closed their doors completely or severely limited customers.

Additionally, the board voted to suspend monthly water meter readings, which would normally be required in a stage 4 water shortage emergency, due to staffing constraints. Water meters will instead be read once every two months, the frequency currently adhered to.

The Cambria Community Services District staff will also speak to local business owners to gain a better understanding of how the water restrictions may impact them in disparate ways.

For example, John Linn from Linn’s Restaurant called into public comment with concern that his business may use more water than others because it allows non-customers to use the restroom. Linn was worried that the 40% water use reduction would require him to turn bathroom users away and thus ruin the welcoming atmosphere it promotes.

The water shortage emergency also directs Cambria staff to prepare the town’s Water Reclamation Facility — previously called the Emergency Water Supply Project or the Sustainable Water Facility — for operation should Cambria enter a more severe stage 5 extreme drought emergency.

Cambria residents are no strangers to drought-induced water restrictions.

In 2014, the community services district declared a similar drought emergency as the one approved in Thursday’s meeting. Back then, residents were required to limit water use to 50 gallons per person per day and public restrooms were closed.

“Historically, our community has responded really well to this,” Dienzo said of past water conservation challenges.

Other water restrictions in SLO County

Water use restrictions are already in place in cities such as Grover Beach, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande.

Those cities prohibit any excessive water waste, prohibit outdoor irrigation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are asking residents to conserve water wherever possible.

More cities may also impose water-use restrictions as drought conditions persist in San Luis Obispo County and the state.

Communities that receive water from the state via the State Water Project — such as Morro Bay, Avila Beach and Oceano — may see restrictions as well.