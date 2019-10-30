SLO County drinking water wells contain cancer-linked chemicals — here’s how to protect yourself

Drinking water wells in two areas of San Luis Obispo County are contaminated with potentially toxic “forever chemicals,” according to recently released results of state water testing.

In April, the State Water Resources Control Board began testing drinking water wells throughout California for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which have been used in firefighting foam, as well as waterproof clothing and non-stick cookware and food wrappers.

PFAS substances are known as “forever chemicals” because they’re human-made and don’t break down easily, meaning they can stay in the body and cause harm. They can be toxic at even the tiniest parts per trillion levels, which is how the State Water Board measures them.

Fifteen wells in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero had levels high enough to require notification to water system governing boards.

“This stuff is everywhere,” said Jeff Densmore, an engineer for the District 6 Division of Drinking Water.

The most-studied PFAS chemicals — perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) — are associated with pregnancy complications, liver damage, decreased fertility and an increased risk of thyroid disease, among other health problems, according to the State Water Board.

PFOA has also been classified as possibly cancer-causing, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Producers have been phasing out PFOS and PFOA production in the United States, but the chemicals continue to exist in the environment. New PFAS substances are also being developed.

SLO County well testing

The State Water Board in April issued orders to test wells near airports and landfills — areas where PFAS substances could most easily get into the water.

Wells that had been found to contain PFOS and PFOA during previous tests were also included.

State regulators are conducting quarterly tests to establish maximum thresholds for PFAS chemicals, which will help them ensure there aren’t toxic levels of substances in drinking water.

In San Luis Obispo County, staff tested 24 wells, most of which are located near the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and in Atascadero.

The State Water Board broke the wells down into three groups.

Water systems with wells found to contain less than 5.1 parts per trillion (ppt) of PFOA and 6.5 ppt of PFOS aren’t required to notify governing boards or customers. Notification: Systems with wells found to contain at least 5.1 ppt of PFOA and 6.5 ppt of PFOS are required to report the results to their governing boards and are urged to notify customers.

Systems with wells found to contain at least 5.1 ppt of PFOA and 6.5 ppt of PFOS are required to report the results to their governing boards and are urged to notify customers. Response: Systems with wells found to contain combined PFOA and PFOS levels of at least 70 ppt should consider treating their wells or taking the water source out of service entirely.

Water systems whose wells contain combined PFOA and PFOS levels of 100 ppt fell into the “response” category and also received a special designation as having high PFAS levels.

Nineteen private San Luis Obispo-area wells were tested. Eight wells required no notification. Contamination in seven wells reached the notification level, two required responses and two were so bad they also received the designation as having high levels of PFAS chemicals.

Five Atascadero Mutual Water Co. wells were also tested. Although they’re not located near airports or landfills, previous testing showed wells contained PFAS chemicals, Densmore said.

One well required no notification. Contamination in the remaining four wells reached the notification level.

How customers can protect themselves

The State Water Board recommends specific filtration processes for cutting down on the amount of PFAS chemicals in drinking water.

Carbon — including granular activated carbon and powdered activated carbon — and reverse osmosis treatments are among the most effective.

Densmore recommends customers purchase devices certified by consumer safety group NSF, which conducts product testing.

Hague Quality Water in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties installs carbon and reverse-osmosis devices, although they’re not NSF-certified, said Eric Foronjy, sales manager.

Most of Hague’s customers are in the North County, so Foronjy recently ran an Atascadero Facebook ad asking if customers had any questions about contaminated wells in the area.

“It’s so far under people’s radars,” he said.

Foronjy has not yet installed any water systems to address customer concerns about PFAS chemicals. He said concerned customers can first have their water tested at a lab, such as Abalone Coast Analytical in San Luis Obispo.

If they’re concerned about the results, Hague can design a system for them and then retest the water, Foronjy said.

For more information, visit waterboards.ca.gov/pfas