We asked, you answered: Here are the SLO County ghost stories guaranteed to chill you

Spooky season is here.

The veil between the two worlds has thinned, and spirits walk among us. Here at The Tribune, we wanted to know which local ghost stories you want to learn more about.

And you delivered — but we couldn’t pick just one winner. Below is a three-fer tale guaranteed to chill you down to your bones. Just don’t turn out the light.

The Woman in White of the Nipomo Mesa

Legend has it that if you’re driving down Highway 1 near Callender Road in Nipomo in the dead of night, a woman in white will appear.

There are varying stories about who the woman is. Some say she was killed when a train derailed and went into the nearby bogs. (Tribune archives do not show a major train crash in that area in the last 100 years.)

Weird California says the woman appears on the highway at about 12:15 a.m. and haunts the site of a fatal crash from the 1950s that killed her family.

“It is even rumored that if you don’t stop, she’ll take control of your car and crash it herself,” says the website, which tracks hauntings, monsters and more in California.

Tribune archives identify the woman as the Lady of the Slough, the victim of a horrible stagecoach accident near Callender Road in the 1800s. The legend goes that she wanders along Highway 1 looking for her baby, who was beheaded in the accident.

“Everyone in the coach drowned in the black waters of the mire that day ... except one ... the White Lady of the Slough,” reads a Tribune article from 1982.

According to the article, the woman “lives like a serpent in the desolate bog” — wearing the same white gown she wore during the accident, now tattered and faded by the fetid water, as she searches endlessly for her baby.

“Her gaunt face is pale with horror and her eyes are black as pitch,” the article reads.

The best time to catch the Lady of the Slough is at 12:15 a.m., when she makes her way to the highway to continue the search, the legend goes.

She’s rumored to get into passing cars and even “hold gentle conversation as you drive,” before asking if you’ve seen her baby. She’ll search for her baby’s blood, then disappear, a damp spot on the car seat the only marker of her presence.

The Lady of Black Lake

While the Woman in White haunts the highway, the nearby Lady of Black Lake has her own spooky routine.

The woman, dressed all in black, either drowned in the lake near Nipomo or was murdered and dumped in the lake nearly 200 years ago, according to Weird California.

“The bizarre part of her appearance is that she has absolutely no face, just glowing, eerie white light,” the website claims.

The lady is rumored to walk across the surface of the lake around 12:30 a.m., and sometimes appears on Highway 1 as well.

Headless Halloran

In the spring of 1898, the Halloran family drove their wagon to their new homestead along the Nacimiento River.

According to legend, when Michael and Alice Halloran stopped in the ranch town of Jolon in southern Monterey County, Native Americans warned them that the river was too high to cross.

Michael Halloran thought they were just after his land, so he pushed forward despite his wife’s pleas to wait.

Alice Halloran held the couple’s baby, Clara, tightly as the family started across the high, muddy waters in their wagon.

Suddenly, the current caught the wagon and flipped it over and over. Alice was caught in the reins and decapitated. Baby Clara drowned.

As the story goes, and witnesses insist it is true, Alice haunts the area near present-day Fort Hunter Liggett, looking for her head and her baby.