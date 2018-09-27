James Dean died near Paso, and the original coroner’s report is still in SLO County

The appeal of the 1938 Colonial Revival former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman is apparent. The house has sold for the first time in 64 years for $6.45 million after being on the market for just three months.
Yosemite Valley's towering granite walls and domes cast dramatic shadows that have captivated photographers and artists for many years. Watch the ebb and flow of light and shadows as the sun journeys across the sky in time-lapse of the Sentinel Dome.
On Aug. 23, 2018, Fred Raymond Knight II of Atascadero was arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old. He was listed on the Megan's Law website as living at 5580 Traffic Way, across the street from Colony Park in Atascadero, California.
Officials aren't sure what caused the two cracks in support beams of the Salesforce Transit Center, which just opened in August. The center was closed Tuesday. While crews shore up the beams, engineers will look for a permanent fix.
Attorneys for immigrant father, Carlos Rueda, hold a press conference, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, claiming ICE agents beat and forced him to snitch on others or be deported. He filed a federal claim for $750,000.
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.
