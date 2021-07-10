Rapid transit: BART train cars once traveled through SLO County

A Bay Area Rapid Transit train car makes a stop in Paso Robles in July 1972. The 75-foot car was being transported from Rohr Manufacturing Corp in Chula Vista to Hayward. Telegram-Tribune file

Hung up on high-speed rail?

It sounds unlikely, but Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train cars once regularly came through San Luis Obispo County.

Don’t believe me? The proof is in this Telegram-Tribune photo and clipping from July 24, 1972.

Take a trip down memory lane.

Paso gets taste of rapid transit

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It was a bit far afield from the San Francisco Bay Area, but a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) car made a stop in Paso Robles this weekend.

The car was on its way to Hayward where it will be put on BART tracks. It was being transported from the Rohr Manufacturing Corp. plant in Chula Vista where it was made.

The 75-foot car is mounted on rubber-tired wheels and was towed by a truck tractor for its highway journey to Hayward.

The length of the entire rig, including the tractor, is 87 feet, according to driver Gordon Webb of Lynwood, who pulled it into Paso Robles. He explained he cannot drive the long rig on the highway on weekends. He parked at 28th and Spring streets.

Webb said this is the 32nd BART car he has hauled to Hayward.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER