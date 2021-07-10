Photos from the Vault
Rapid transit: BART train cars once traveled through SLO County
Hung up on high-speed rail?
It sounds unlikely, but Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train cars once regularly came through San Luis Obispo County.
Don’t believe me? The proof is in this Telegram-Tribune photo and clipping from July 24, 1972.
Take a trip down memory lane.
Paso gets taste of rapid transit
It was a bit far afield from the San Francisco Bay Area, but a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) car made a stop in Paso Robles this weekend.
The car was on its way to Hayward where it will be put on BART tracks. It was being transported from the Rohr Manufacturing Corp. plant in Chula Vista where it was made.
The 75-foot car is mounted on rubber-tired wheels and was towed by a truck tractor for its highway journey to Hayward.
The length of the entire rig, including the tractor, is 87 feet, according to driver Gordon Webb of Lynwood, who pulled it into Paso Robles. He explained he cannot drive the long rig on the highway on weekends. He parked at 28th and Spring streets.
Webb said this is the 32nd BART car he has hauled to Hayward.
Comments