See trucks tote massive wind turbine blades along Central Coast streets

A massive blade for one of 29 wind turbines destined for a site in Miguelito Canyon near Lompoc makes its way through the city.

Deliveries of the massive blades for wind turbines have drawn questions and second looks in recent days as they make their way to their future home southwest of Lompoc.

The Strauss Wind Energy Project, an affiliate of BayWa r.e. Wind, LLC, is under construction on 2,970 acres on a ridge off San Migueltio Canyon Road.

The project will have 29 wind turbine generators, up to 492 feet tall, at the site, along with support facilities.

The large loads attracted attention from San Luis Obispo County residents as they made their way south recently, and also drew crowds of spectators as they lumbered through Lompoc.

Each wind turbine generator blade is 220 feet in length, and is made primarily of fiberglass.

The behemoth blades will be carried on a specially designed truck with lift capabilities to maneuver through some areas.

The first blade trekked through Lompoc on Sept. 24, with others traveling through the city the following week.

While the wind farm sits outside Lompoc, part of the route will take the components through a section of the city.

Residents and businesses have been warned that plans called for more than 200 large loads through early December.

These blades will be transported via trucks weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from West Ocean Avenue to South F Street, to Cypress Avenue, to I Street, to San Miguelito Canyon Road.

Most loads will require traffic delays lasting only a minute or two.

Certain loads will require road closures lasting up to an hour, and detours as outlined in a delivery route map and blade route map.

The Strauss commercial wind farm will generate approximately 98 megawatts or enough power to supply about 43,000 homes with electricity annually.

A commercial wind farm has been planned for the site for more than a decade, and met opposition from neighbors of the rural Miguelito Canyon and from Audubon Society members concerned about the harm to various species of birds.

Strauss has created a Twitter page, available by clicking here, to update the community about deliveries through Lompoc.