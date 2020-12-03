Pismo Preserve could close again if crowds don’t follow COVID-19 rules, group warns

A record number of people enjoyed the Pismo Preserve during the Thanksgiving weekend — so many that the popular destination may be forced to close.

After a busy holiday, the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County warned Wednesday that it might have to close the Pismo Beach area trails if people don’t follow social distancing guidelines.

According to a Land Conservancy news release, approximately 3,150 people took to the Pismo Beach area trails during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Many of those visitors arrived and gathered in large groups, the nonprofit organization said.

“We are so happy to be able to offer this outdoor sanctuary for people during the pandemic. This year has shown how important accessible outdoor space is to our community,” Kaila Dettman, Land Conservancy executive director, said in the release. “However, we need the public to help us keep the trails open by maintaining physical distance and adhering to the (federal and state) guidelines for group gatherings outside your household.”

The Land Conservancy closed the Pismo Preserve in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after hundreds of people flocked to the scenic trails.

The preserve has been reopening in phases since June, and finally re-opened at full capacity in mid-September,” according to the release.

Dettman said if local coronavirus cases continue to rise and hikers don’t follow social distancing recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “we may consider a phased re-closing of the Pismo Preserve, starting with limiting weekend hours.”

To keep the trails open, visitor are encouraged to keep at least six feet of distance between themselves and other hikers, wear a mask when passing people, follow trail signage and pack up all garbage, including pet waste.