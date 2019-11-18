California State Parks director commits to closing part of Oceano Dunes

The director of California State Parks on Monday committed to banning vehicles from a small section of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area by the end of the year to comply with orders to improve air quality for downwind communities.

The announcement came at the beginning of a Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board in San Luis Obispo County, convened because local air quality regulators allege State Parks violated a stipulated order of abatement. The hearing board agreed to adopt amendments to the order, and not to sanction State Parks.

The move won’t likely result in immediate relief from harmful particulate matter that blows from the off-highway vehicle park to the Nipomo Mesa. But it will be one of the first mitigation projects in a stipulated abatement order to reduce dust emissions from the park 50% by 2023.

The community regularly experiences plumes of dust from the Oceano Dunes that violate air quality standards dozens of times a year.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“The Scientific Advisory Group, a panel of geomorphologists, have recommended changes to the park that they counsel are necessary to improve the air quality of the local community,” State Parks director Lisa Mangat said at the hearing in Arroyo Grande.

“I wanted to come in person today, so that you have my commitment that we are agreeing to make those changes,” she said.

“The most impactful change, just to make it abundantly clear, as of Jan. 1st, we would no longer allow vehicles on approximately 50 acres along the shoreline, commonly referred to as the foredunes,” Mangat said.

Experience a hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history of the Oceano Dunes. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The closure will cut into popular camping space and reduce the off-highway vehicle riding area by less than 5%.

Air Pollution Control District asked the hearing board to intervene because it alleged that State parks violated an order to reduce dust because the agency failed to commit to mitigation projects recommended by scientists within a specific timeline.

Not all hearing board members were satisfied with the plan.

This table compares riding to non-riding areas for two different wind speed scenarios, where wind speed is indexed with the RPM of an instrument used to measure how much dust can be emitted from a particular surface. Desert Research Institute found that as a general rule, the riding area is five to seven times more emissive. Courtesy of Scientific Advisory Group

Board member Robert Carr said the plan was just “kicking the can down the road.”

Carr made a motion at the meeting to declare Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area a nuisance, order the much-larger La Grande Tract to be closed and bring the downwind community into compliance with all state air quality standards within two years.

No one on the five-person board seconded his motion.

In response, Carr said, “My spine is the only one that’s up here. And it’s in pretty poor condition.”

Hearing board chair Yarrow Nelson said he thinks “this stipulated process is working.”

“It hit a hiccup when State Parks’ work plans were not up to the requirements of the SAG,” Nelson said. “With the modifications we’ve made here, I think we’re making good progress.”

A new Public Works Plan for the Oceano Dunes that could redesign the park may result in new riding areas opening up, Mangat said. The next public meetings about the plan will be held in Arroyo Grande and Bakersfield in December.

Loading…