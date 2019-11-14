Sewage spill at CMC dumps 33,000 gallons of waste — and a SLO creek was impacted

A massive amount of sewage was released from California Men’s Colony into Chorro Creek Thursday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health department said Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 33,000 gallons of sewage were released from the prison north of San Luis Obispo around 10:13 a.m., a news release said.

The leak has stopped, but did impact Chorro Creek, which feeds into the Morro Bay National Estuary. Public Health advises staying out of both.

The department said the sewage is unlikely to harm anyone because county personnel oversaw cleaning of the areas, and Chorro Creek is difficult for the public to access except in the vicinity of the estuary, the release said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Signs have been posted in areas impacted by the sewage spill. Representatives from the county Environmental Health department are on scene to “assure appropriate measures were taken to properly clean and sanitize the area,” Public Health said.

“The ultraviolet system lost power at the prison causing the premature release of the material, therefore the sewage was treated to secondary standards but failed to go through the final UV treatment process,” the release said.

Whether any laws were violated will be determined by the Regional Water Quality Control Board.

There have been at least two sewage spills originating from the prison since 2015, according to Tribune archives.

In December 2015, a spill originating from a CMC sewer line on property owned by Camp San Luis Obispo spilled roughly 72,000 gallons of raw sewage, an unknown amount of which flowed into Chorro Creek.

Officials said at the time blamed the spill on inmates throwing trash into prison toilets.

In January 2017, a smaller spill of about 2,000-gallon spill seeped into a CMC storm drain and also affected the creek.