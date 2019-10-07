You ask, we answer: What readers wanted to know about health and air quality on Nipomo Mesa

SHARE COPY LINK

Here at The Tribune, we’ve heard a lot of questions about air quality on the Nipomo Mesa over the course of our reporting.

Questions about dust from the Oceano Dunes, the health risks, the source of air pollution and what the science shows. Questions about reporting. Questions about solutions.

We are committed to finding answers and sharing them here.

The answers we provide are researched and reported by Tribune reporter Monica Vaughan or come directly from an expert in the field.

We invite you to engage in this conversation. If you have additional information to add, send us a note at nipomomesaair@gmail.com and we will look into it.

If you have a question that is not already answered here, please fill out the form at the bottom of this page.

What are the health risks of bad air on the Nipomo Mesa?

Q: How significant is the health risk of poor air quality for residents on the Nipomo Mesa?

A: According to Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health officer, that’s a difficult question to answer “as the risk is not truly measurable either person to person or even within a single individual.”

“In general the more frequent, longer and higher (particulate matter measurement) the exposure is, the greater are the chances of short or long-term health impacts,” Borenstein says. “Also, persons in certain groups like infants and young children, elderly and those with underlying respiratory or cardiac illness are at greater risk of health impacts.”

A: Dr. Robert Lapidus, retired pulmonologist, says the risk for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is “difficult to accurately assess as no studies have been done in this regard in our local area.” “Based upon studies done in other areas around the world, PM exposure experienced on the Mesa would likely increase the risk by somewhere between 10 and 40% compared to people who don’t have similar exposures,” Lapidus says.

Q: Can six or eight hours of bad air hurt me even if the air quality is good and meets clean air standards most of the time?

A: “Yes, it can,” pediatrician Dr. William Morgan says. “Any bad air is bad is the expression. Avoid as possible conditions of dust etc. I have patients who simply go camping overnight — with dust and smoke exposure while active — and have trouble breathing the next few days.”

A federal index for reporting daily air quality. Generally, San Luis Obispo County air is reported as “good.” On Wednesday, Nipomo was listed as “hazardous.”

Q: What are the long-term risks of exposure to high levels of particulate matter?

A: Lapidus says that medical conditions that have been linked to chronic PM exposure include “asthma, COPD, lung cancer, cardiovascular disease including increased risk of heart attack and stroke, diabetes, cognitive impairment, and premature death.”

Q: Could allergy symptoms be a sign of something else?

A: “It sure could be —and most likely would be asthma, in my experience,” Morgan says. “Many people state ‘It’s just my allergies,’ when in fact it is more than that. Pay attention to the cough.”

Q: Does the PM cause asthma or asthma attacks?

A: “Yes, absolutely it does!” Morgan says. “It most certainly causes asthma attacks, and evidence exists to support it causes asthma as well.”

Particulate matter or particle pollution is a combination of solid particles and liquid droplets that are small enough to reach the small airways in the lungs, potentially causing damage. Image by the Utah Department of Health

Q: How long does it take for symptoms to develop?

A: As Borenstein says, “There is no straightforward answer to this question. Some health impacts can be fairly immediate, such as an asthma attack or a heart attack; others like fibrosis of the lungs or worsening of bronchitis can occur over long periods of time such as years.”

Q: Should we move?

A: “That is a personal decision based upon the make-up of the household and their health status and is probably best discussed with one’s personal physician,” Borenstein says.

Q: If you have lung disease, does it do any good to move away if the damage has already been done?

A: “If you have significant lung disease it’s important to do everything you can to minimize ongoing exposures that exacerbate the situation,” Lapidus says. “An analogy could be made to cigarette smoking and COPD. Once someone who smokes has COPD, the most important intervention is to quit smoking as this is the only intervention that has been shown to slow down disease progression.”

Air quality data from monitors around San Luis Obispo County can be found at SLOCleanAir.org This screenshot captured Sept. 17, 2019 around 4 p.m. shows that levels of PM10 and PM2.5 measured much higher at the Nipomo - CDF station (on Willow Road). This is common during strong wind events in South County.

Q: I’m considering moving to Nipomo and have a lung condition. Is that a good idea?

A: “Any pre-existing lung condition would make you more susceptible to the adverse effects of PM pollution,” Lapidus says. “How significant this would be for you would depend upon the nature and severity of your condition. I would encourage you to talk to your physician about this before making a decision.”

Q: Is there a diagnoses for the cough that everybody gets? This so-called “Mesa cough”?

A: “Coughs are very common and brought about by a host of different reasons such as infections, limited exercise capacity, reduced lung function, cancers, toxins, allergies, and poor air quality,” Borenstein says. “There is no specific diagnosis for the so-called “Mesa cough.’ A particular cough is best diagnosed by a medical provider who will ask additional questions about the characteristics of the cough such as depth, how long, dry versus productive, associated symptoms like fever, etc. Other diagnostic tests may also be indicated.”

An air quality monitor on the Nipomo Mesa Wednesday afternoon showed the levels of particulate matter measured would be hazardous to the health of general population if exposure persisted for 24 hours. Shown on IQAir AirVisual.

Q: Why isn’t this the highest priority of the county health department?

A: According to Borenstein, the county Public Health Department has worked closely with the county Air Pollution Control District and other community organizations such as the medical society and schools “to continuously educate the population at risk for high PM exposure through educational brochures, letters to health care providers, articles in journals, social media, and community meetings. There is always more that can be done. It’s a matter of balancing all of the needs and responsibilities of the department within the time and financial resources available.”

