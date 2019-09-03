SLO council considering controversial new policy mandating electric over gas

SLO panel discusses benefits of making new homes all-electric San Luis Obispo is considering new building policies that would require new housing to be all-electric. A panel on Aug. 22, 2019, discussed the benefits of using electric over gas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo is considering new building policies that would require new housing to be all-electric. A panel on Aug. 22, 2019, discussed the benefits of using electric over gas.

With an eye on its 2035 carbon neutral target, San Luis Obispo’s City Council is in the midst of hearing from dozens of public speakers weighing in on a new proposed policy that would pave the way for all-electric new buildings.

The council is considering a policy that would require new construction either to build with all electric appliances or accommodate for retrofitting gas-powered buildings to electric elsewhere in the city or pay an in-lieu fee.

Even new buildings that are gas powered still would have to wire the units to allow for a smooth transition to electric in the future.

SLO council members first broached the idea two years ago, directing city staff to draft a code change to “avoid generating new greenhouse gas emissions as the result of energy use in new buildings.”

The decision would be in line with energy changes that more than 50 California cities are pursuing to reduce carbon emissions, according to city officials.

Berkeley has banned the use of natural gas. Like SLO, cities such as San Francisco, Burlingame, Santa Monica and Morgan Hill are pursuing ordinances that encourage all-electric buildings in a manner similar to SLO.

“Due to decades of rapidly increasing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and insufficient climate action at all levels of government, atmospheric GHG concentrations have reached a level that guarantees substantial and unavoidable impacts for the foreseeable future,” the city wrote in a staff report.

The in-lieu fee would range from $6,013 for a typical single-family residence up to $88,549 for a large office of 54,000 square feet, the staff report stated.

The issue has sparked a widespread debate among community members, many of whom showered city staff with an outpouring of letters opposing a policy change in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.

“Natural gas is a reliable, clean, renewable, abundant and affordable source of energy that is dramatically less expensive than the City Council’s proposed all-electric plan,” said Rick DuBois, a SLO resident. “... This extreme and expensive plan would strip away choices for San Luis Obispo residents such as myself while leading to skyrocketing energy bills and potential trouble with the energy grid.”

But city officials and supporters of the new proposed policy emphasize the policy doesn’t ban the use of gas, just disincentivizes it, and that all-electric could be achieved through cost-effective building methods that will ultimately reduce utility bills, as solar panels will be required by the state in all new buildings starting in 2020.

At a forum hosted by the SLO Climate Coalition, PG&E representative Hannah Kaye said the company encourages policies promoting electric construction as long as they are cost effective, adding they won’t “crash the grid.”

“I believe that this policy change will support both local and state goals toward carbon reduction and create opportunities for a more broad system change,” said Kris Roudebush, a SLO resident, in a letter to the city. “This policy change is one step towards a greater goal and sets the bar for best practices in an environmentally conscious community.”

SLO resident Richard Schmidt argued that the city is limiting choice, and locking the policy in without flexibility for adaption.

“’Banning gas’ means there will be no hookups, no mains, no availability today or tomorrow,” Schmidt said. “How do you know that’s a good idea? What if tomorrow’s dream green tech needs gas, say for hydrogen fuel cell deployment, or some other tech we cannot imagine today? What if gas companies can develop a non-polluting ‘gas’ that can use those pipes?”

Schmidt added “the problem is we’re building too many crappy buildings,” encouraging low-energy, sustainable architecture with significant natural lighting.

The SLO Chamber of Commerce also weighed in, making several suggestions about the direction forward.

The Chamber’s comments stated public facilities should not be exempted from the policy.

“If private buildings make the effort to protect our environment, then the city should as well,” the Chamber wrote.

The chamber also called for incentives for developers to go all-electric, including “up-zoning, reduced minimum parking standards, reduced electricity rates through Monterey Bay Community Power and a meaningful, guaranteed fast-track through the permitting process.”

Correction: An earlier version incorrectly said the vote already passed when it hadn’t.