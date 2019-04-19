Watch orcas, dolphins and humpback whales make some waves near Morro Bay

Watch orcas, dolphins and humpback whales make waves near Morro Bay Spring kicks off whale-watching season in Morro Bay, which lasts through summer into fall. Sub Sea Tours and Morro Bay Whale Watching captured videos of orcas, humpback whales and Pacific white-sided dolphins cruising off the Central Coast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spring kicks off whale-watching season in Morro Bay, which lasts through summer into fall. Sub Sea Tours and Morro Bay Whale Watching captured videos of orcas, humpback whales and Pacific white-sided dolphins cruising off the Central Coast.

It’s nearly prime time for whale watching on the Central Coast.

Tour groups have already caught glimpses of marine mammals gallivanting through the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Morro Bay.

Sub Sea Tours and Morro Bay Whale Watching, based on the Embarcadero in Morro Bay, captured videos over a three-day period of whales and dolphins jumping, swimming and blowing water near Morro Rock.

“We’re in that transition right now where the water temperature is changing,” said Kevin Winfield, whose company offers the tours. “We’re starting to see more feed in the area.”

Humpback whales migrate through the waters of the Central Coast, which is part of their northern feeding grounds, Winfield said.

Tour groups spotted dolphins and humpback whales on Tuesday, according to a post on Morro Bay Whale Watching’s Facebook page.

On Wednesday, at least one tour group caught glimpses of six to eight orcas, also known as killer whales, traveling through the area, according to the Facebook page.

Orcas aren’t as common as humpback and gray whales, he said. They only appear off the Central Coast a few times a year.

“They’re just traveling through,” he said.

Fishermen recently saw some orcas farther north, near Piedras Blancas, and the whales made an appearance near Monterey as well, he said.

Various types of dolphins will also be visible heading into the warmer months, Winfield said.

“We’re hoping for a great summer,” he said.

SHARE COPY LINK Whale watchers look on as a pod of humpback whales circles a boat just off the coast of Morro Bay, California.