Spotted: Tons of painted lady butterflies fluttering through SLO County

The painted lady butterflies have put on a show in Southern California — and their northward migration has finally hit San Luis Obispo County.

Tribune editor Joe Tarica captured video of the butterflies flying north along Vineyard Drive in Templeton, but butterfly sightings near Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Santa Margarita and Atascadero have also been reported on social media.

The insects, which look similar to monarch butterflies, are in the middle of their normal migration from Mexico to the Pacific Northwest, according to Curbed Los Angeles.

The butterflies can fly at speeds as fast as 25 mph, the New York Times reported.

“The striking thing is they’re moving very rapidly and directionally,” Arthur M. Shapiro, a professor of evolution and ecology at UC Davis, told the New York Times.

“They’re in a hurry, like the rabbit in ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ Fullerton butterfly enthusiast Monika Moore told the New York Times. “They have a very important date.”

The sheer number of butterflies this year is the largest its been since 2005, when about 1 billion painted ladies were counted, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The large numbers of butterflies sweeping up through California at present coincides with superblooms throughout the state. And both the butterflies and the superblooms can thank one main factor — rain — for a bumper year.

“Rain is good for everything,” Matt Forister, an ecologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, told the Los Angeles Times.



