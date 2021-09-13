Education

Cal Poly again named best master’s-level public university in the West by U.S. News

A large sign marks the Grand Avenue entrance to Cal Poly’s university campus in San Luis Obispo.
Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo has once again earned top rankings from the U.S. News & World Report in its annual evaluation of thousands of colleges and universities around the nation.

The online guide ranked Cal Poly the best master’s-level public university in the West out of 66 universities that offer “a full range of undergraduate programs and some master’s programs but few doctoral programs,” according to U.S. News. It beat out California State University Long Beach and Pomona, which placed second and third, respectively.

It’s the 29th straight year Cal Poly has earned that ranking.

Including private schools, Cal Poly ranked No. 2 overall best master’s-level university in the West. Coming in at No. 1 was Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

The report, released Monday, is intended to guide students and parents when choosing colleges.

“The comparisons are useful for crafting a shortlist of institutions to examine more closely and may also highlight new options,” U.S. News says on its website.

To rank colleges, U.S. News & World Report grouped schools into categories based on academic missions, then scored the schools based on outcomes (graduation, retention and social mobility), faculty resources (class size, faculty salary), expert opinion (peer assessments), financial resources and student excellence, according to its explanation of methodology.

“Cal Poly’s lasting success in this prestigious publication further illustrates what we know from our graduates’ accomplishments: Our Learn by Doing education gives Cal Poly alumni the tools they need to hit the ground running in their careers and prepares them to use cross-disciplinary thinking and hands-on experience to address the problems our world needs solved,” said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong in a news release. “Rankings such as these also are a celebration of Cal Poly’s dedicated faculty and staff, who work tirelessly to help our students reach their goals.”

Here’s how Cal Poly ranked in other categories:

