Masked SLO County students ‘excited to be back’ to full, in-person school

Nipomo High School was among the many schools returning to class on Thursday. The plaza was decorated with flags of many nations. Those talking at lunch break are from left: Roselyn Garcia, 15, Anberlynn Martinez, 15, Genisis Diaz, 16, and Kat Schipp, 15. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

It has been a week of jubilation for many as most San Luis Obispo County schools welcomed students back to in-person instruction for the first day of the fall term.

Students in Lucia Mar Unified, San Luis Coastal Unified, Paso Robles Joint Unified, San Miguel Joint Union, Coast Unified, Shandon Joint Unified, Cayucos Elementary and Pleasant Valley Joint Elementary school districts all had their first days this week.

The thousands of students filling local classrooms as the local COVID-19 case numbers surge, especially in kids, may have caused a tinge of apprehension in some parents concerned their child could contract the disease.

San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools James Brescia assured the public in a media briefing held Wednesday afternoon that all local schools have reopened with nearly full attendance and “continue to conference with public health and are fully following all California Department of Public Health mandates.”

Those mandates require all students to wear masks at all times while indoors. Employees must also wear masks indoors when in the same vicinity as students, according to the guidance.

The face coverings can be removed when outdoors.

Students who do not wish to adhere to the guidelines may enroll in an online, independent study option provided by their school district or another through an interdistrict transfer agreement.

Additionally, all school employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or otherwise be tested at least once per week for the virus, according to an Aug. 11 order by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Rosemary Cummings hands out nametags to her sustainable agriculture biology class. Nipomo High School was among the many schools returning to class on Thursday. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Nipomo students glad to be back in person

Students at Nipomo High School in southern San Luis Obispo County told The Tribune they generally did not enjoy wearing the face masks but were willing to do so because it meant they could go back to in-person school.

“I’d rather not be masked, but I understand it’s not my decision to make,” said senior Louis DiModica. “And so we all wear them indoors, but then I definitely appreciate being able to not have to wear them outside.”

DiModica’s peer, Deandra Ramirez, echoed his comments.

“Everyone’s following the rules so I feel safe and secure about that,” the senior said. “And also some teachers said that if you wanted to go outside for a minute and take off your mask, you could. ... There’s plenty of opportunities to take off your mask if you’re not feeling good.”

Jessica Leek, the school’s activities director, said she hasn’t seen students have any difficulties wearing the masks.

“They might just need a few reminders, but they’re going to understand and follow the procedures,” she said Thursday. “They were great today. I’ve had zero problems so far. And I think that they understand why it’s necessary.”

The students weren’t really thinking much about the masks, however, as they sat talking to their friends at lunch or listened to their teacher give a lecture during class.

Ramirez is thinking about college — hoping to apply to UC Santa Barbara and Fresno State.

She said she’s happy to be back to in-person school after “having to be my own teacher” during online school last year. Although she was a “bit nervous” for her last first day of high school, it’s been fun to see friends again, Ramirez said.

DiModica, who’s the president of the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a member of the Associated Student Body, the student government for the high school, said he’s excited for water polo and basketball season — aiming to play well and do even better than they did last season.

While he’s also thinking about his college plans (unsure of which to apply to yet), he said he hopes to “leave a legacy” at Nipomo High School.

“I think a lot about that, and how you can make the places where you go better than when you found them,” he said. “And I definitely do that better in person. So that’s probably the main reason I’m excited to be back.”