Cal Poly is making it easier to buy poinsettias — and ‘so much more enjoyable’

Cal Poly is making it easier to buy its popular poinsettias.

Instead of giving customers just two days to buy the brightly colored plants, the San Luis Obispo university is expanding its annual holiday sale — with poinsettias available to purchase Thanksgiving week through Dec. 18.

To keep plant lovers safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Cal Poly’s Horticulture and Crop Sciences Department created an online appointment portal so customers can reserve times to shop for plants or pick up orders.

The sale ends when the plants are gone, so Wendy Robinson, the campus greenhouse manager, suggests folks get reservations in before the poinsettias are all gone.

The plants, which range in price from $8 to $75, come in various colors and sizes.

The new, spread-out schedule has greatly changed students’ interactions with customers, Robinson said.

“It’s so much more enjoyable. Now we get to meet people and really interact with the customers,” she said. “We have that great one-on-one with the customers we haven’t had in years past.”

Coronavirus precautions — such as mandated mask-wearing and keeping a six-foot distance whenever possible — are in place keep everyone safe during the plant shopping process, she added.

Those precautions haven’t stymied business, however.

“We’ve seen a much-needed increase in sales and interest,” Robinson said.

About 14 Cal Poly crop and horticulture students — and one civil engineering student — are running the Poly Plant and Floral Shop. Those students gain valuable skills in learning how to properly cultivate a tricky crop, Robinson said, while earning some money over the winter break.

If you’re looking for a beautiful companion that needs care and attention but won’t talk back to you, a poinsettia might be just right for you, Robinson said.

Make a reservation to buy a poinsettia at polyplantshop.com.

The Poly Plant and Floral Shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during Thanksgiving week, and closed on Thanksgiving. It’s also open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting the week of Nov. 30.

The plant store is located at Building 48, 1 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Call 805-756-1106 for more information.