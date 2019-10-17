Can Cal Poly become more diverse and inclusive? ‘We have to,’ President Armstrong says

Cal Poly on Thursday released the results of a campus-wide survey about university culture that recognizes what many students and staff have said for years: People from traditionally marginalized groups have a less positive experience at the San Luis Obispo campus than their peers.

Listening sessions performed alongside the survey uncovered that Cal Poly has a negative reputation as a “good-old-boy school” and “a white, wealthy school, where diversity is not welcome.”

The results were announced at the opening of a Strategic Diversity Leadership Institute, a two-day conference to review the survey and to launch Cal Poly’s next steps toward changing the culture with a strategic action plan.

That plan revolves around a commitment from the institution to support and promote change from individual students, faculty and staff to become leaders and foster a culture that is inclusive, equitable and diverse.

“The story is not everyone thrives at Cal Poly. Some are just surviving. Changing will take a commitment of everybody on this campus,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong said Thursday. “Either everyone commits to changing Cal Poly or Cal Poly does not change.”

The survey and listening session work was led by Dr. Damon Williams, a leader in working on diversity with universities, corporations and nonprofits. He began a contract with Cal Poly in 2019 to help the university development and enact an Inclusive Excellence Action Plan; his contact has been extended into next year.

The survey found that different groups on campus have different experiences. That includes students, faculty and staff of color, particularly African American, Latinx, Asian Pacific Islander students, multi-racial, multi-ethnic students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the LGBTQ community and individuals who had financial or economic struggle.

“Across multiple, different indicators, there was a story that, number one, said that all people saw that there was a challenge. Number two, certain diverse groups were expressing that they had a lesser experience than their counterparts,” Williams told the Tribune, adding that he sees similar trends at other universities across the country.

In his speech Thursday, Armstrong addressed the most recent public example of how the campus culture can be hostile to groups of students.

Cal Poly has partnered with an outside consultant Damon Williams to roll out plan for heightening diversity awareness. The nationally recognized expert will conduct a campus climate survey and give recommendations and training on how best to make Cal Poly more inclusive. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

On Wednesday, a Cal Poly professor provided The Tribune with a screenshot of an Instagram post that shows Cal Poly students appearing to mock undocumented immigrants.

The photo comes after a string of racist incidents involving Cal Poly students, including a party that featured a fraternity member in blackface and the hanging of a noose and Confederate flag on campus.

“We don’t know the intent,” Armstrong said to a large crowd Thursday afternoon. “The impact was clear. The impact and the pain to valued members of our community was clear.”

“Something that was a joke to some was and is an act of racism and pain toward others,” Armstrong said. “These actions and behavior have no place at Cal Poly.”

Armstrong pointed to the example of the post to discuss what peers can do to prevent such instances by not allowing it to pass without objection or correction.

Bystander intervention can keep this from happening, he said, adding that it is not only events that make it onto social media that are harmful. It’s important, he said, for people like him — heterosexual, white males — to listen and to understand.

“It’s every day impacts of microaggressions and unconscious bias that hits,” Armstrong said. “That’s why it’s important to develop action plans and implement personal action plans.”

Armstrong ended his talk by saying that “We won’t get everything right. We’re human. We have to keep trying. We have to admit when we’ve been wrong or thoughtless. We have to try to do better. We have to get better.”