Cal Poly fraternity put on probation for underage drinking, party registration violation

On the same day a Cal Poly fraternity made headlines for a viral video showing a member being waterboarded, the San Luis Obispo university quietly sanctioned a separate fraternity for providing alcohol to minors.

According to Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier, the Delta Upsilon chapter “was found to have violated university alcohol and party registration policies by having gatherings where alcohol was available to underage guests.”

The Cal Poly chapter was listed as “under investigation” on the university’s Greek Life sanctions page Friday morning, but by late afternoon, its status had been changed to “on sanctions.”

Lazier said Cal Poly launched an investigation into Delta Upsilon over the summer after it was notified by the chapter that it was being investigated by its national headquarters.

Lazier added that the fraternity chapter also violated its national headquarters’ substance-free housing policy.

Delta Upsilon is on probation through winter quarter 2020. Lazier said the fraternity chapter must “demonstrate exemplary compliance with university policies” during that time.

Founded in 1955, Delta Upsilon was the first recognized fraternity at Cal Poly, according to the chapter’s website.

According to the national headquarters’ website, Delta Upsilon “is the world’s oldest non-secret, non-hazing fraternity.” The organization has 72 chapters across the United States and Canada.

A request for comment from Cal Poly’s Interfraternity Council, the governing body for the university’s traditional fraternities, was not returned Friday evening.