Cal Poly is one of the best colleges in the West, Forbes says. Here’s how it ranked

What does it take to get into Cal Poly? Cal Poly San Luis Obispo accepted less than 3 in 10 first-time freshman applicants in 2019.

Cal Poly is one of the best colleges in the west, according to Forbes magazine.

The San Luis Obispo university ranked No. 24 on the Top 25 Schools in the West list, according to a 2019 Forbes analysis. Cal Poly was ranked No. 37 on the list of top public and private universities in the region in 2018.

The university also improved its ranking on Forbes’ nationwide America’s Top Colleges 2019 list, jumping from No. 137 in 2018 to 115th place among the 650 public and private not-for-profit universities in the United States.

In 2019, Forbes introduced its America’s Top Colleges list by acknowledging a year of scandal in higher education.

“The value of a college degree may not mean the same thing to the parents involved in this year’s admissions cheating and bribery scandal as it means to the some 6 million first-generation college students in the U.S.⁠,” the story said.

“So when it comes to the question everyone seems to be asking, ‘Is college worth it?,’ we emphatically say yes.”

This is the 12th year Forbes has ranked colleges in the United States, aiming to offer a review of the “undergraduate institutions that deliver the top academics, best experiences, career success and lowest debt.”

The rankings are based on five general categories: alumni salary, student satisfaction, debt, American leaders, on-time graduation rate and academic success.

Here are the top 25 schools in the West, according to Forbes:

25. Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles

24. California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

23. Reed College

22. Occidental College

21. Brigham Young University

20. Colorado School of Mines

19. Colorado College

18. Whitman College

17. University of California, Davis

16. University of California, Irvine

15. University of California, Santa Barbara

14. University of California, San Diego

13. University of Washington, Seattle

12. Scripps College

11. Pitzer College

10. Santa Clara University

9. United States Air Force Academy

8. University of California, Los Angeles

7. University of Southern California

6. Claremont McKenna College

5. Harvey Mudd College

4. University of California, Berkeley

3. Pomona College

2. California Institute of Technology

1. Stanford University