Cal Poly is one of the best colleges in the West, Forbes says. Here’s how it ranked
Cal Poly is one of the best colleges in the west, according to Forbes magazine.
The San Luis Obispo university ranked No. 24 on the Top 25 Schools in the West list, according to a 2019 Forbes analysis. Cal Poly was ranked No. 37 on the list of top public and private universities in the region in 2018.
The university also improved its ranking on Forbes’ nationwide America’s Top Colleges 2019 list, jumping from No. 137 in 2018 to 115th place among the 650 public and private not-for-profit universities in the United States.
In 2019, Forbes introduced its America’s Top Colleges list by acknowledging a year of scandal in higher education.
“The value of a college degree may not mean the same thing to the parents involved in this year’s admissions cheating and bribery scandal as it means to the some 6 million first-generation college students in the U.S.,” the story said.
“So when it comes to the question everyone seems to be asking, ‘Is college worth it?,’ we emphatically say yes.”
This is the 12th year Forbes has ranked colleges in the United States, aiming to offer a review of the “undergraduate institutions that deliver the top academics, best experiences, career success and lowest debt.”
The rankings are based on five general categories: alumni salary, student satisfaction, debt, American leaders, on-time graduation rate and academic success.
Here are the top 25 schools in the West, according to Forbes:
25. Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles
24. California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
23. Reed College
22. Occidental College
21. Brigham Young University
20. Colorado School of Mines
19. Colorado College
18. Whitman College
17. University of California, Davis
16. University of California, Irvine
15. University of California, Santa Barbara
14. University of California, San Diego
13. University of Washington, Seattle
12. Scripps College
11. Pitzer College
10. Santa Clara University
9. United States Air Force Academy
8. University of California, Los Angeles
7. University of Southern California
6. Claremont McKenna College
5. Harvey Mudd College
4. University of California, Berkeley
3. Pomona College
2. California Institute of Technology
1. Stanford University
