Nipomo High School’s Class of 2019 ‘exemplifies Titan PRIDE’

Nipomo High School graduated 219 students from the Class of 2019 at a commencement ceremony Friday, June 7, 2019, in San Luis Obispo County, California.

You might expect Nipomo High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian to naturally be in constant competition with each other — but according to Principal John Denno, they are actually close enough to want to share a room in college.

This year’s valedictorian, Madrid Holland, and salutatorian, Ashley Andrade, are close friends, Denno wrote in an email, and will be rooming together when they attend UCLA in the fall.

They are part of the 86% of Nipomo High School graduates that will be going on to colleges, according to Denno.

The NIpomo High School graduating Class of 2019 consists of 219 graduates.

According to Denno, the graduates had a new standard to measure up to this school year: the state’s College and Career Readiness accountability index, which examined the number of students in the graduation cohort who are prepared for college or a career.

The index examines students’ ability to complete rigorous coursework and pass challenging exams, by checking their performance in Career Technical Education Pathways, state testing, Advanced Placement tests, International Baccalaureate exams, College Credit Courses and Military Science and Leadership, according to the California Department of Education website.

Nipomo High School’s Ebony Anderson celebrates after receiving her diploma at Friday’s ceremony. Scott Middlecamp smiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

According to Denno, 50 percent of graduating students met the “prepared level.”

“The Class of 2019 embraced the challenge of more rigorous academic experiences, established plans for aspiring careers and exemplified Titan PRIDE,” Denno told The Tribune before the high school’s commencement ceremony on Friday. “We are incredibly proud to award our graduates with diplomas recognizing their career, college and community readiness.”





PRIDE is a Nipomo High School acronym standing for “perseverance, integrity, discipline, excellence.”

Of the graduating students, 8% will go into the military, 3% will go on to trade and vocational programs, and 3% will enter the workforce.