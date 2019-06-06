Templeton High School celebrates an ‘immensely talented’ Class of 2019

Watch Templeton High School’s class of 2019 graduation ceremony Templeton High School graduated 165 students from the Class of 2019 at a commencement ceremony Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in San Luis Obispo County, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Templeton High School graduated 165 students from the Class of 2019 at a commencement ceremony Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in San Luis Obispo County, California.

Templeton High School celebrated 165 graduates on Thursday at an evening ceremony at Eagle Volunteer Stadium.

“I feel extremely blessed to have served as counselor for this graduating class,” Lenora Jeter, a school counselor, said of this year’s seniors.

“They are an immensely talented group of individuals who are going to do great things. My prayer for them is that they will always honor their parents, act with integrity and treat others the way they want to be treated. They are our future, and it sure feels awesome knowing we are sending some incredible young people on their next journey to make an impact in this world.”

Vincent Corella was honored as valedictorian, and Nathan Lebens was named salutatorian. Corella plans to attend Cal Poly, and Lebens will enroll at UCLA.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Many graduates will attend University of California or California State University schools, including 13 students who will study at Cal Poly. Others will enroll at Chico State, Fresno State, Cal State Monterey Bay, San Diego State and UCLA.

Forty-one students plan to attend Cuesta College. Other students will enroll at private or out-of-state schools, including USC, Baylor University, Texas A&M University, Smith College and Colorado State University.

Paloma Creek High School and ACE Academy, Atascadero

Two alternative high schools in Atascadero also celebrated 97 graduates at a Thursday ceremony at Colony Park Community Center.

Paloma Creek High School graduated 60 seniors, and Atascadero Choices in Education Academy graduated 37 seniors.

“Every student in our graduating classes has a unique story or life circumstances that have brought them to alternative education,” Principal Chris Balogh said in a statement.

“I am extremely proud of the Class of 2019 — they have demonstrated an incredible level of self-direction to earn their diplomas. Our future is in good hands with this group of graduates.”

The schools don’t select valedictorians or salutatorians, but Kathryn Rowland spoke on behalf of ACE Academy and Abigail Bloomer addressed Paloma Creek.

All Paloma Creek graduates will start classes at Cuesta College this fall, Balogh said.

Ninety percent of ACE Academy seniors plan to enter the workforce or attend college. Graduates will enroll at Cuesta College, Allan Hancock College, Cal Poly, Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego and Designs School of Cosmetology in Paso Robles, among other schools.