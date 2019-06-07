SLO High honors 348 graduates who are ‘committed to excellence’

See and hear San Luis Obispo High School’s class of 2019 graduation Hear students perform and speak at the San Luis Obispo High School class of 2019 commencement at Holt Field in San Luis Obispo, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hear students perform and speak at the San Luis Obispo High School class of 2019 commencement at Holt Field in San Luis Obispo, California.

San Luis Obispo High School graduated 348 seniors on Friday at Holt Field, with more than half the class earning admission into four-year universities.

“I’ll remember the Class of 2019 as leaders who are committed to excellence, with a willingness to continue to build a culture of acceptance, inclusivity and community service,” Principal Leslie O’Connor said. “Honestly, we couldn’t be more proud.”

The school’s valedictorian is Kavi Freyaldenhoven and the salutatorian is Alexandra Rankin.

Of this year’s graduates, 22 percent will attend California State University campuses — with 46 students accepting admission to Cal Poly and seven students headed to Chico State, the next-most enrolled. Thirty students accepted admission to the University of California, including 10 to UC Berkeley.

Thirty-five students chose private colleges and universities, such as BYU, Santa Clara and Stanford. Thirty chose out-of-state colleges such as Arizona State, University of Montana and University of Oregon.

According to school data, 150 will attend community colleges.

Jack Overland celebrates with his diploma held high during San Luis Obispo High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The Class of 2019 was also the first to enter as major campus upgrades began to take shape as part of the district’s major Measure D funding.

The group was the first to take classes in the district’s new “state-of-the-art math building modeled after classrooms in Cal Poly’s Science and Mathematics building,” O’Connor said.

The Class of 2019 also was the first to play sports in a fully renovated gym and new, state-of-the-art fitness center.

Voters approved $177 million in Measure D bond funding in 2014 to conduct major upgrades at Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo high schools, including installing modern technology; renovate or construct restrooms, libraries and multipurpose rooms; and more.

“I promised them they would walk into a lot of construction, and they may have walked into more than they wished,” O’Connor said. “I commend this class for their flexibility and patience.”

Pacific Beach High School

Pacific Beach High School also graduated 40 seniors and honored four students with awards at the school’s ceremony on Thursday.

Sebastian Telles Graciano, John Thomas Reynolds, and Trevor Richards all received the Green and Gold Award for academic achievement and model citizenship, said school principal Chris Dowler.

David Moreno earned the Principal’s Award for consistent overall excellence.