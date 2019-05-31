Mission Prep graduates 69 seniors, including a Harvard-bound scholar

Watch the class of 2019 graduate from SLO’s Mission Prep Sixty-nine seniors graduated Friday at Mission Prep high school in San Luis Obispo, California. Students from the Class of 2019 will enter a host of California colleges, including UC schools and Cal Poly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sixty-nine seniors graduated Friday at Mission Prep high school in San Luis Obispo, California. Students from the Class of 2019 will enter a host of California colleges, including UC schools and Cal Poly.

Sixty-nine seniors graduated from Mission College Prep on Friday, including a baseball star who will attend UC Berkeley and a National Merit Scholar who will attend Harvard.

The San Luis Obispo preparatory school held its commencement at the Mission, ending the run of a class that held a grade point average of 3.63, with more than a third earning above a 4.0 cumulative GPA, according to school officials.

A fifth of the school’s students scored above the 90th percentile nationally on the SAT test.

“The Class of 2019 is among the most supportive, caring, accomplished, and joyful a collection of students that has ever made their mark on MCP,” Principal Mike Susank said in a statement. “They entered as children and are now graduating as the young women and men who will move the world.“

Susank added: “This transformative experience, in a culture of care and accountability and in partnership with parents, is manifest in this graduating class, and I am abundantly eager to see the heights they will achieve.”

The school’s valedictorian was McKenna Parkinson, who will attend Harvey Mudd College, and the salutatorian was Grace Cegelski, who will attend UC Santa Barbara.

Charlie Reilly was the one National Merit Scholar winner, moving on to enroll at Harvard. Dylan Beavers will attend UC Berkeley to play baseball, and Kai Janowicz will play baseball at UC Davis, joining three other Royals grads moving on to play college athletics.

Of the colleges the seniors will attend, 11 have accepted admission to the University of California system, including Berkeley, UCSB, UCLA, and Davis. Fourteen will attend schools in the California State University system, including nine students who will attend Cal Poly.

Twenty-four Mission Prep students will attend private and public colleges and universities in 14 different states across the nation, according to school officials.

The class of 2019 logged almost 9,000 hours of service — volunteering at hospitals, kids’ camps, churches, and with children with autism.

“We are grateful for their gifts but even more proud to welcome them into the ranks of the alumni of Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School,” Susank said.