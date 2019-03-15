Arroyo Grande High School cranes in a new music building — one piece at a time

A loud ruckus from the music building on the Arroyo Grande High School campus drew the watching eyes of hundreds of students Thursday.

The noise wasn’t from a particularly raucous band practice or enthusiastic choir session: It was the sound of a new building being installed.

A brand-new music building was craned onto campus that day, as part of the Lucia Mar Unified School District’s ongoing efforts to improve its aging facilities.

The $2.3 million building, which was built in Bakersfield and then installed in 12 parts Thursday, was paid for with Measure I funds.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

A truck hauls a portion of Arroyo Grande High School’s new music building on Thursday. The structures were big enough that utility lines had to be lifted to make room. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Measure I, a $170 million bond measure, was approved by voters in November 2016. It ultimately will pay for improvements at all of Lucia Mar’s 18 campuses, with the intent to bring the 10,700-student district into the 21st century.

Construction on the schools began in earnest back in 2017, and has continued through the past two years.

Some of the notable projects include adding district-wide WiFi, new career technical education buildings at Nipomo High School for agriculture, shade structures and new furniture at several of the schools, according to Cindy Naber, Lucia Mar’s director of facilities, maintenance and operations.

Other district schools have also gotten or are soon to get new classrooms.

Those include:

Grover Elementary School: 9 classrooms and restrooms, complete

9 classrooms and restrooms, complete Harloe Elementary School: 7 classrooms and restrooms, ready to open in April

7 classrooms and restrooms, ready to open in April Oceano Elementary School: 12 classrooms and restrooms, under construction

To date, the district is about 50 percent of the way through its Measure I funding, according to a spokeswoman.

Arroyo Grande’s new music building, replacing the original that dates back to 1955, will have a choir building and a band building, as well as rehearsal space and offices, Naber said.

“The buildings feature enhanced acoustics and will truly be a 21st century classroom,” Naber wrote in an email to The Tribune, sent via a district spokeswoman.

The next big Measure I projects on the district’s docket include the stadium improvements at Arroyo Grande and Nipomo high schools, classroom modernization at Judkins Middle School, nine new classrooms at Nipomo Elementary School and a new band room and classroom for Mesa Middle School.