Want to go to Cal Poly? 65,155 potential students applied to attend in 2019

If you’re waiting to find out if you got in to Cal Poly, reading this won’t make you less anxious.

The San Luis Obispo university received a total of 65,155 applications for fall 2019. That’s slightly fewer than a record 65,507 applications Cal Poly received the previous year when less than a third of applicants were accepted.

It’s only the fourth time in the last 20 years that the number of total applications has declined from one year to the next.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, 2018, more than 54,000 first-time freshman and transfer students sought to enroll at Cal Poly for the 2019-2020 academic year. (The deadline was extended from Nov. 30 to accommodate students affected by California wildfires.)

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

If the previous year is any indication, a large number of high-performing graduating high schoolers will be declined.

In 2018, 55,000 first-time freshman applied and 16,466 were accepted as Cal Poly sought to fill 4,486 available spaces, The Tribune reported then.

The competition was so stiff that year that more than 10,000 aspiring Mustangs who had high-school grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher were turned away.

The average GPA of those selected for the 2018-2019 academic year was an all-time high of 4.13. The average SAT score was 1,407, and the average ACT score was 30.

Cal Poly’s Admissions Office is in the process of selecting applicants before an April 1 deadline, but the selection committee expects to complete the process before that date, according to university spokesman Matt Lazier.