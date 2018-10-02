SLO elementary school wins National Blue Ribbon award

San Luis Obispo’s Teach Elementary School has been named one of 349 National Blue Ribbon schools in 2018 by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or programs in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Teach Elementary, which serves students in grades 4 through 6 in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, is the only school in San Luis Obispo County to get a National Blue Ribbon award this year, according to the district. It’s one of 12 schools in the state to receive the honor.
This marks the third time Teach Elementary has won the award. It also received National Blue Ribbon awards in 1992 and 2012.
“The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” the U.S. Department of Education said in a statement.
On Nov. 7 and 8, an awards ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C., recognizing the 300 public and 49 private schools that received National Blue Ribbon awards.
Teach Elementary will celebrate its achievement at 10 a.m. Friday during its Tiger Challenge Field Day opening ceremony at the school’s campus, 145 Grand St. in San Luis Obispo, and at a pancake breakfast at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Ludwick Community Center, 864 Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo. The public is invited to attend the breakfast.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program each year. For more information, go to www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.
