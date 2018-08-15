SLO County students go back to class this week. Here’s when school starts in your town

It’s back to school for students across San Luis Obispo County this week.

Atascadero Unified and San Miguel Joint Union school districts on Wednesday were the first to open their classroom doors.

Cuesta College students also started a new semester on Monday.

Here’s when the rest of the county’s students will kick off the new school year.

Greg and Margaux O’Quest walk away from San Gabriel Elementary School in Atascadero with son Dylan, 4, after dropping off his older brothers. Dylan will attend the school next year. Atascadero Unified School District was one of the first in San Luis Obispo County to welcome students back on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Thursday, Aug. 16

Lucia Mar Unified School District





Paso Robles Joint Unified School District





Shandon Joint Unified School District





Monday, Aug. 20

San Luis Coastal Unified School District





Templeton Unified School District





Wednesday, Aug. 22

Coast Unified School District





Thursday, Sept. 20

Cal Poly





