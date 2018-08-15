SLO County students go back to class this week. Here’s when school starts in your town

It’s back to school for students across San Luis Obispo County this week.
Atascadero Unified and San Miguel Joint Union school districts on Wednesday were the first to open their classroom doors.
Cuesta College students also started a new semester on Monday.
Here’s when the rest of the county’s students will kick off the new school year.
Thursday, Aug. 16
- Lucia Mar Unified School District
- Paso Robles Joint Unified School District
- Shandon Joint Unified School District
Monday, Aug. 20
- San Luis Coastal Unified School District
- Templeton Unified School District
Wednesday, Aug. 22
- Coast Unified School District
Thursday, Sept. 20
- Cal Poly
