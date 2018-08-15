Shae Shoebridge, 4, blows kisses to her parents, Erin and Ian, before entering her kindergarten classroom Wednesday at San Gabriel Elementary School in Atascadero. Atascadero Unified School District was one of the first in San Luis Obispo County to welcome students back this year.
Education

SLO County students go back to class this week. Here’s when school starts in your town

By Lindsey Holden

August 15, 2018 05:06 PM

It’s back to school for students across San Luis Obispo County this week.

Atascadero Unified and San Miguel Joint Union school districts on Wednesday were the first to open their classroom doors.

Cuesta College students also started a new semester on Monday.

Here’s when the rest of the county’s students will kick off the new school year.

Back to school120113
Greg and Margaux O’Quest walk away from San Gabriel Elementary School in Atascadero with son Dylan, 4, after dropping off his older brothers. Dylan will attend the school next year. Atascadero Unified School District was one of the first in San Luis Obispo County to welcome students back on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Thursday, Aug. 16

  • Lucia Mar Unified School District

  • Paso Robles Joint Unified School District

  • Shandon Joint Unified School District

Monday, Aug. 20

  • San Luis Coastal Unified School District

  • Templeton Unified School District

Wednesday, Aug. 22

  • Coast Unified School District

Thursday, Sept. 20

  • Cal Poly

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

