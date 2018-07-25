Cal Poly wins 3 awards for sustainability, waste reduction

First-year Honors Program students, from left, Charlie Gibbons, a sophomore from Fountain Valley, Calif, who is majoring in environmental management and protections; Blaine Benham, a junior studying biology from San Diego; and mechanical engineering juniors Cayla Quinn of Walnut Creek, Calif., and Sophie Spencer of Phoenix work on a solar panel installation in Santa Maria. A team of six honors students (including those pictured) partnered with GRID Alternatives to create a solar energy jobs guidebook in support of their yearlong service project. Photo by Matthew Aoun