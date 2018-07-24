Want to attend Cuesta College? There’s still time to register for classes

The start of fall semester at Cuesta College is less than three weeks away — and there’s still time to register for hundreds of courses.

San Luis Obispo County residents interested in signing up can attended a series of prospective student workshops beginning Wednesday, where school representatives will be available to answer questions and assist with the registration process.

Cuesta is offering courses in agriculture, architecture, biology, business, computer information systems, English, engineering, film television and electronic media, graphic design, mathematics, welding and more.

Students can also sign up for some new certificates and courses ahead of fall semester, which begins Aug. 13.

The school has started a Culinary Arts Certificate of Specialization that consists of four courses and can be completed within one semester.

Cuesta also will offer new courses in Introduction to Viticulture and Introduction to Geographic Information System.

The full course listing for fall 2018 can be found at cuesta.edu under the “Find Classes” tab at the top of the page.

Prospective student workshops will be held at the Transfer Center on the San Luis Obispo campus during the following times:

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday





11 a.m. to noon Friday





4:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 31





11 a.m. to noon Aug. 3





Students can get more information on how to apply, register and enroll for fall 2018 by visiting cuesta.edu/apply/.