How do school boards work? SLO County is hosting a free workshop

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education will host a free workshop this summer for locals interested in becoming school board members.

“This is a really good opportunity for folks (who are) considering running (for election in November) to learn about the school board,” said Valerie Kraskey, administrative manager for the Office of Education. “One of the responsibilities we have at the department is professional development and bringing knowledge to the public of what the job entails.”

The Aug. 6 workshop will include information on the responsibilities of a school board member, the time commitment required, school district event calendars and school board meeting preparation. The workshop will also address the Brown Act, which protects the public’s right to attend and participate in meetings by local governing bodies.

“Part of the foundation we build for our trustees is to understand that they wear three different hats of responsibility,” acting as an official, a volunteer, and an employee, Kraskey said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The workshop will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, 3350 Education Drive in San Luis Obispo.

It coincides with the nomination period for school board members, which lasts July 16 to Aug. 10.

To attend the workshop, contact Valerie Kraskey at 805-782-7201 or vkraskey@slocoe.org.

For information on running for public office, including how to file declaration-of-candidacy forms, call the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office at 805-781-5228 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder.aspx.