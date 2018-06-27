Cal Poly's coed sprint paddlers, from left, Derek Fromm of Seattle, Eleni Korogianos of Long Beach, Hailey Bond of Costa Mesa and Mason Breipohl of Elk Grove approach a buoy during races held Monday in Mission Bay's DeAnza Cove. The students won the race in 2:46.92 and finished more than 12 seconds ahead of second-place University of Florida.
Cal Poly's coed sprint paddlers, from left, Derek Fromm of Seattle, Eleni Korogianos of Long Beach, Hailey Bond of Costa Mesa and Mason Breipohl of Elk Grove approach a buoy during races held Monday in Mission Bay's DeAnza Cove. The students won the race in 2:46.92 and finished more than 12 seconds ahead of second-place University of Florida. Cal Poly
Cal Poly's coed sprint paddlers, from left, Derek Fromm of Seattle, Eleni Korogianos of Long Beach, Hailey Bond of Costa Mesa and Mason Breipohl of Elk Grove approach a buoy during races held Monday in Mission Bay's DeAnza Cove. The students won the race in 2:46.92 and finished more than 12 seconds ahead of second-place University of Florida. Cal Poly

Education

Cal Poly's concrete canoe team are national champions — again

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

June 27, 2018 06:20 PM

Cal Poly's concrete canoe team — kept afloat by its boat, van Gogh — captured its second consecutive national championship at the American Society of Civil Engineers Concrete Canoe Competition, held June 23-25 in San Diego.

It was the fifth time Cal Poly has won the competition known as the "America's Cup of Civil Engineering," having previously picked up titles in 2006, 2010, 2012 and 2017. The victory earned Cal Poly a $5,000 scholarship, according to a school news release.

"I'm not too surprised, because we were all very confident in the products and efforts that we put out," said project manager Brandon Friedman, a senior from Porter Ranch studying civil engineering. "Still, it's pretty humbling."

This year's 25 qualifying teams included two groups from Canada and one from China. Six wild-card teams were invited to participate and learn from other teams to take ideas back to their universities, the release said.

Read More

Cal Poly scored 95 points overall, outlasting the University of Florida (78.6), Quebec's Université Laval (60) and Shanghai's Tongji University (58).

Cal Poly finished first in nearly every category, including overall, oral presentation, final product, a co-ed sprint race, men's and women's endurance races and men's and women's sprint races. The Cal Poly team was third in the design paper category.

Cal Poly's 178-pound, nearly 20-foot long canoe was inspired by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, the release said.

The four paddlers were civil engineering seniors Hailey Bond of Costa Mesa, Mason Breipohl of Elk Grove and Eleni Korogianos of Long Beach, and Derek Fromm, a mechanical engineering senior from Seattle, Washington.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  