SLO cannabis grower arraigned on bribery and tax fraud charges, released on bail

Helios Dayspring, owner of the Natural Healing Center cannabis dispensary in Grover Beach, has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of bribing late SLO County supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his projects. Here, he stands next to drying hemp plants to be used for biomass and CBD oil, in a 2019 photo. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The founder of a Central Coast cannabis empire who allegedly admitted to a bribery scheme involving late San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill surrendered to federal authorities Wednesday during his arraignment in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman said Thursday that San Luis Obispo resident Helios Raphael Dayspring made his initial appearance and was released from custody on a $50,000 bond.

Dayspring, 35, is expected to enter into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors and plead guilty to one count of bribery and one count of submitting a false income tax return in 2018, when he allegedly deliberately failed to report millions of dollars to the IRS, the DOJ said in a news release.

DOJ spokesman Thom Mrozek said Thursday that the court is expected early next week to announce Dayspring’s next court date, when he’s expected to formally enter guilty pleas to the two counts.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dayspring will have to pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS and cooperate in U.S. government’s ongoing investigation.

He will face a maximum sentence of 13 years in federal prison.

Helios Dayspring, owner of the Natural Healing Center cannabis dispensary in Grover Beach, has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of bribing late San Luis Obispo County supervisor Adam Hill in exchange for favorable votes on his projects. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Dayspring is accused of giving Hill $32,000 in cash and money orders in exchange for beneficial votes on issues related to Dayspring’s farms, including those in favor of legislation that allowed cannabis grows to operate before receiving final permit approvals.

He also took the District 3 supervisor out for expensive dinners and gave him cannabis products, according to the criminal filing.

Dayspring also admitted that he and a business associate attempted to bribe former Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals with $100,000 during a dinner meeting in September 2017. Shoals never responded to the offer, and Dayspring didn’t pay the bribe, the U.S. DOJ said.

Hill died by suicide at age 54 in August 2020.