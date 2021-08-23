Paso Robles drug dealer arrested after detectives find fentanyl-laced pills, sheriff says

Paso Robles resident Anthony Allen Wong, 33, was arrested Aug. 12, 2021, on suspicion of violating his parole after detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found fentanyl-laced narcotics in his home and vehicle.

Anthony Wong, 33, is “a known drug dealer who was believed to be selling drugs while out on probation,” the release read.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Unit and San Luis Obispo County Probation Department conducted a traffic stop at 10 p.m. on Aug. 12 on a vehicle at Wong’s residence, located in the 1800 block of Shepherd Drive in Paso Robles, the release said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant had been issued for Wong for violating the terms of his probation.

Detectives searched the vehicle and Wong’s residence and found more than 1,000 pills of counterfeit M30 (ocycodone hydrochloride) that “later tested positive for fentanyl and acetominophen, as well as materials commonly used in the packaging and sale of illegal narcotics,” the release read.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators seized narcotics worth $5,000 to $10,000, based on the street value of $5 to $10 per pill.

Wong was arrested on suspicion of parole violation and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to the release.

However, he was no longer in jail custody as of Monday evening, according to jail records.