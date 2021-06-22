SLO County sheriff searches for couple that allegedly assaulted boy inside home

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple who allegedly assaulted a boy at his Cambria home.

On June 15, deputies were called to a report of a physical assault that occurred in the 1600 block of Richard Avenue in Cambria, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“A male juvenile was inside his home” when a woman came to the front door to complain about the child’s dog being loose in the neighborhood, the release said. The child reportedly exchanged words with the woman, who then left.

The woman returned a few minutes later with a man who then entered the home and “physically assaulted the male juvenile,” the Sheriff’s Office said. The man and the woman then left the location.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said the dog belonging to the child’s household had earlier gotten loose but had returned prior to the woman confronting the child.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects, who are suspected of assault and child abuse.

One suspect is described as a white man approximately 40 to 60 years old with a thin build and short grey-ish hair, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wearing a grey shirt.

The other suspect is described as a white woman approximately 50 to 60 years old, with shoulder-length blond hair and glasses, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt.

Detectives are also asking for any home surveillance video from homes within the area between 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm June 15 that might have captured images of the suspects leaving on foot in the area of Richard Avenue, Stuart Avenue or Bradford Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP (7867) or through its website, slotips.org.

