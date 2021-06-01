Condemned SLO County murderer found dead in cell on San Quentin’s Death Row

Richard Allen Benson died on Monday, May 31, 2021, at San Quentin State Prison after spending nearly 34 years on Death Row. He was sentenced to death for the killing of Nipomo resident Laura Camargo and her three children in January 1986.

One of San Luis Obispo County’s few remaining condemned killers died at San Quentin State Prison on Monday after spending nearly 34 years on Death Row.

Richard Allen Benson was a 38-year-old parolee when he molested, tortured and killed Nipomo resident Laura Camargo and her three children, Sterling, 23 months; Shawna, 3; and Stephanie, 4; in January 1986.

Benson told a probation officer during a jailhouse interview in 1987, “I should die for what I did.”

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Benson was found unresponsive in his cell at 5:27 a.m. Monday.

Correctional officers entered the cell, performed CPR and called an ambulance.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Benson, 74, was pronounced dead at 6:03 a.m. by a paramedic, the agency said.

Benson did not have a cellmate, and foul play is not suspected.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Richard Allen Benson listens at his preliminary hearing Jan. 14, 1986. He was later convicted of the murder of Laura Camargo and her three children and sentenced to death. He died on Monday, May 31, 2021, at San Quentin State Prison after spending nearly 34 years on Death Row. Doug Parker

Murderer killed Nipomo woman and her three children

Memorial Day Sale Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months CLAIM OFFER

Benson, who lived for a time in Oceano, was sentenced to death on April 30, 1987, for four counts of first-degree murder for the 1986 deaths of Camargo and her three children. His two sentences for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 years old and of arson of an inhabited structure were stayed pending the carrying out of the death sentence.

Tribune archives show that Benson, who was a parolee with a history of child molestation convictions, stalked and kidnapped Camargo, ultimately bludgeoning her to death.

He then suffocated the youngest child, and repeatedly sexually assaulted and tortured the two other children over a two-day period before beating them to death with a hammer and setting their apartment on fire in an unsuccessful attempt to destroy evidence.

Evidence technician Gary Hoving walks toward the Nipomo home where a mother and three children were slain in January 1986. The investigators were there Jan. 6, 1986. Richard Allen Benson, a parolee with a history of child molestation convictions, was convicted of the murders of Laura Camargo and her children Sterling, Shawna and Stephanie. Wayne Nicholls The Tribune

Benson, who his defense attorneys argued was in a deranged, methamphetamine-induced state at the time of the killings, later confessed to a San Luis Obispo County Sexual Assault Response Team doctor, likening his crimes to “being in heaven.”

During final arguments prior to his sentencing, the prosecutor told the judge “there’s no redeeming quality to this defendant,” according to Tribune archives.

“I believe in mercy, too,” then-Deputy District Attorney Ted Duffy said in March 1987, “but this isn’t the case (for it).“

Given the local publicity due to the viciousness of the murders, Benson’s trial was moved to neighboring Santa Barbara County.

Sheriff’s Lt. John Hastie holds two bags of evidence collected in the case against Richard Allen Benson. Hastie displayed the evidence at a press conference Jan. 10, 1986. Benson, a convicted child molester who spent time at the California Men’s Colony, was convicted of using a hammer to beat to death Laura Camargo, 24, and her two daughters. Her toddler son was smothered to death. The unemployed jeweler set the house ablaze. “We have witnesses that can place this particular (weapon) in his possession” Hastie said of one piece of evidence. The two murder weapons were found in the charred interior of the house. Wayne Nicholls

His two-and-a-half month trial was, at the time, the most expensive prosecuted by San Luis Obispo County officials, costing the county roughly $250,000.

With Benson’s death, only two former San Luis Obispo County residents remain on Death Row.

Michael Whisenhunt, now 56, was convicted in 1996 for torturing and murdering his girlfriend’s baby.

Rex Krebs, 55, was convicted in 2001 of separately kidnapping, torturing and killing 20-year-old college students Aundria Crawford and Rachel Newhouse.

The California Supreme Court upheld Krebs’ conviction in January 2020.

Though the men remain on Death Row, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in March 2019 that state officials would not carry out any executions during his time in office.

There are currently 703 people on California’s Death Row. More information about capital punishment in California can be found at cdcr.ca.gov/capitalpunishment.