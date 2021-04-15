Arroyo Grande police arrest former basketball coach accused of sexually abusing children

The Arroyo Grande Police Department arrested 61-year-old Daniel Berenguer of Goleta on suspicion of sexually abusing at least two children. Arroyo Grande Police Department

The Arroyo Grande Police Department has arrested a former girls’ basketball coach who allegedly sexually abused a child in Arroyo Grande more than three decades ago.

According to a news release, police began investigating Daniel Berenguer, 61 of Goleta, in August due to allegations of sexual abuse of a child in Arroyo Grande in 1990.

After an eight-month investigation, a search warrant was served on Berenguer’s resident in Goleta on Thursday, police said.

Berenguer was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of lewd act with a child under 14, forced oral copulation with a child under 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a child, police said.

His bail is set at $200,000.

According to the release, detectives have identified two victims, but believe there may be more.

Berenguer is local to the Goleta and Santa Barbara area, and coached girls’ basketball in the early 1990s. The release did not specify where Berenguer coached in that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arroyo Grande Police Detective Jeff Smith at 805-473-5122.