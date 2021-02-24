Driver arrested for hit-and-run after crashing into Pismo Beach building, police say

Pismo Beach police officers arrested a man on suspicion of felony hit-and-run Tuesday evening after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a vacant building.

According to PulsePoint, the crash took place around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Pismo Beach Police Department said officers responded to Price Street, where several people were reported running from the collision site.

Multiple passengers were in the vehicle, and one of them experienced non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and arrested for felony hit-and-run, according to police.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, according to police.

San Luis Obispo County Jail logs show that the Pismo Beach Police Department arrested Robert Ortiz Jr. on suspicion felony hit-and-run involving an injured person, felony assault and a unlisted felony charge.

Ortiz was booked into jail around 8 p.m. Tuesday. He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $110,000 bail.