2 Fresno homicide suspects arrested at SLO County hotel, sheriff says

Two Fresno homicide suspects were arrested in Avila Beach on Wednesday after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports of an incident around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Avila Beach Drive, near the San Luis Bay Inn parking lot.

Port San Luis Harbor Patrol Officers detained one woman involved in the disturbance in the parking lot, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the release, deputies then conducted a record check of the vehicle associated with a person involved in the disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Office said the record check showed that the vehicle was linked to two homicide suspects — Davon Thomas, 21, and Emanuel Johnson, 23 — from Fresno. The two men were considered to be armed and dangerous, according to a law enforcement advisory.

Deputies determined Thomas was inside a hotel room with three children and two other women, according to the release.

Deputies then evacuated the rooms near Thomas’s hotel room and secured the room, removing the women and children from the suspect’s room safely, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas was detained without incident, according to the release. However, deputies did not locate Johnson on the premises, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Not long after, deputies received reports of potentially sighting Johnson in the Avila Beach area, the release said.

Around 9 p.m., deputies found and detained him without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas and Johnson were arrested for outstanding murder warrants, the release said.

Meanwhile, the three women and three children in their company were provided a safe location for the night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.