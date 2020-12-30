Templeton man arrested for theft, prowling in multiple neighborhoods, police say

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday arrested a man accused of prowling and committing theft in several Templeton neighborhoods.

The arrest is linked to a series of theft reports that deputies began investigating in the Las Tablas Road, Hawley Street and Cayucos Avenue neighborhoods in Templeton starting on Dec. 23, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies took Cody Smith, 18, of Templeton into custody on Tuesday after they found he was allegedly in possession of several items of stolen property linked to reported thefts, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of stolen property and prowling, the release said.

He was being held Wednesday at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

Some of the stolen property has been returned to the victims, the Sheriff’s Office said, but deputies are still investigating the theft cases and working to identify the owners of some of the recovered items.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a theft in Templeton during this time period or who has information about the case is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.