Third jury deadlocks over rape allegations against Paso Robles Marine Corps vet

For the third time in roughly four years, a San Luis Obispo jury was unable to agree whether a Paso Robles man raped his then-girfriend’s aunt after a drunken house party in 2014.

Following a two-week trial — the third attempt by the District Attorney’s Office to secure a conviction — a jury of two men and seven women could not agree whether Rian Mabus raped an intoxicated person. They voted 10-2 in favor of his guilt.

Because of that split, Judge Jacquelyn Duffy declared a mistrial.

Mabus, 34, would have faced a maximum of eight years in state prison if found guilty.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office had previously taken the case to trial in July 2016, when he was acquitted of a charge of rape of an unconscious person but jurors hung on the rape of an intoxicated person charge. A second trial in June 2017 ended in another hung jury.

But the third trial was the first since the #MeToo movement and an evolving social climate about what constitutes sexual assault and how much validation may or may not be given to alleged victims.

In this case, the alleged victim is a 44-year-old woman from Tehachapi who testified that Mabus raped her while she was “blacked out” from alcohol in her niece’s Atascadero apartment during Labor Day weekend 2014.

Mabus, a former U.S. Marine, initially denied any sexual encounter occurred until authorities confronted him with DNA evidence. But he’s since testified that the incident was consensual and that the woman initiated the contact after other members of their party went to sleep.

Jury disagreements

In each trial, the aunt testified that she, her 16-year-old daughter and her daughter’s 16-year-old boyfriend traveled to San Luis Obispo County to stay at her adult niece’s Atascadero apartment for the night with her, her 13-year old son and Mabus, who was the niece’s boyfriend.

On Aug. 31, the adults began drinking cocktails while the teenagers watched TV, according to testimony.

Doe testified that she consumed about five drinks over several hours, and became very intoxicated, running several times to vomit in the bathroom, where she claimed she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she testified, Mabus was having sex with her on a bed in an unoccupied bedroom in the apartment.

Mabus testified that the incident was consensual; Doe initiated contact with him when he went into the bathroom after the remainder of their party had gone to sleep, he said.

Twelve jurors in the first trial in July 2016 acquitted Mabus of an additional felony charge of rape of an unconscious person, and hung evenly on the rape of an intoxicated person count.

During two days of heated deliberations in the second trial, the judge admonished the jury after a confrontation between two unidentified jurors and excused one juror due to a “breakdown in communication.” In the end, however, the jury again deadlocked on Mabus’ guilt, with nine voting “guilty” and three voting “not guilty.”

As in the second trial, jurors in the third were not informed of the existence of the previous prosecution attempts.