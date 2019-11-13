SLO Police Department has a new, easier way to take nonviolent crime reports

Reporting a nonviolent crime in San Luis Obispo takes only a few clicks — rather than a phone call — now that the Police Department has rolled out its new online tool.

The Citizen’s Online Reporting System allows officers to better prioritize community needs and increase proactive patrolling, which has helped decrease crime in other communities, according to a city press release.

The new system applies to crimes such as:

▪ lost property

▪ theft (under $950)

▪ hit-and-run collisions involving parked vehicles without witnesses

▪ annoying communications

▪ vandalism or graffiti

▪ abandoned vehicles

Over the last four years, SLOPD has reported an increase of 800 to 1,000 additional calls for service per year.

More than 300 law enforcement agencies throughout the country, including 125 in California, use similar online reporting technology to allow online crime reporting, according to SLOPD.

The online system is available at www.slopd.org as of Tuesday.

“When an individual files a report, they will be able to upload photos to the system and receive a temporary case number,” the department noted. “The report will then be reviewed by a police officer who will follow up with the reporting party should any additional information be required. Once the report is approved, the individual will receive a permanent case number.”

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell said the service will help save time for the public as well as officers and “we are excited to join other law enforcement agencies throughout the country in providing this service.”

Crimes involving suspect information and witnesses are not eligible for online reporting, police stated.

Those without internet access can still call the non-emergency dispatch line at 805-781-7312 to report an incident, police officials noted.