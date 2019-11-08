Crime
Barn fire in Atascadero could be seen from space
A barn fire east of Atascadero lit up the night sky Friday and was hot enough to be picked up by satellite imagery, according to National Weather Service in Los Angeles.
The structure fire was in the 5900 block of Rocky Canyon Road, according to a Cal Fire tweet about 9:40 p.m.
It was not a threat to vegetation, Cal Fire said. Fire crews were expected to remain there for mop up until well past midnight.
Heat from the fire displayed as black pixels on satellite imagery around 7:51 p.m. in a tweet from the National Weather Service.
Units from San Luis Obispo County and Atascadero fire departments responded.
