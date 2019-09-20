‘The City of Paso Robles is grieving’ after city worker drove over and killed man

The City of Paso Robles issued a statement after a fatal collision involving a city worker.

The City of Paso Robles said the employee who ran over and killed a homeless man is “going through a very difficult time dealing with this tragedy,” in a statement issued Friday.

The unidentified employee was conducting maintenance in a city-issued work truck below the 13th Street Bridge when he drove over and killed a man who was lying on the roadway, police said. He called police soon after.

The victim was a 27-year-old homeless man who has not yet been identified. Police said they don’t know why the man was lying in the road that is also used as a walking path.

The employee has worked for the city for more than a decade and “has served the community with dedication throughout this period,” said the statement emailed to The Tribune from Deputy City Clerk Melissa Martin.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Counseling services are available to the employee, as well as to other several staff who responded to the scene, the statement said.

“The City of Paso Robles is grieving for both of the people involved in this unfortunate tragedy, as well as their families and friends,” it said.

An investigation into the collision is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 805-237-6464.